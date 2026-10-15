YAF Announces Missile Strikes on Riyadh Airport, Saudi Troop Concentrations in Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced on Wednesday that they had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, stating the strike scored a direct hit.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree also announced that three ballistic missiles had struck Saudi troop concentrations in Ras Al-Arah and Al-Mudarabah in Yemen, causing a large number of casualties and disabling several military vehicles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saree announced a separate military operation targeting Aramco facilities in Dhahran, located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, as well as King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh.

According to the spokesperson, the operation, which took place on Tuesday evening, involved the launch of numerous ballistic and cruise missiles, alongside drones, against the designated targets.

Saree warned that Yemeni Armed Forces operations deep inside Saudi territory would continue in the coming days, with Saudi airports and oil facilities remaining among the targets.

He also called on international shipping companies, civilians and workers at the targeted facilities to evacuate immediately, declaring that the sites had become legitimate targets amid the escalating military operations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry acknowledged that a limited fire had broken out at an Aramco administrative building in Dhahran. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA, separately reported that falling debris from an intercepted cruise missile had injured four people in Riyadh.

The announcements come amid escalating military tensions, with the YAF warning of further strikes against strategic infrastructure inside Saudi Arabia, while reports from Saudi authorities confirm damage and injuries associated with the latest incidents.