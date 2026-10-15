Quds Force Cmdr.: Protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque Remains Iran’s Top Priority

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, declaring that decades of sanctions, imposed wars, and mounting external pressure will not force the Islamic Republic to abandon its commitment to Palestine.

In a message sent on Wednesday to the Beirut-based Al-Quds International Institution, Qaani reiterated Tehran’s continued support for the Palestinian people and their resistance, emphasizing the importance of defending al-Aqsa Mosque against threats.

The commander said he had received correspondence from the institution concerning the dangers confronting Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, stressing that protecting the sacred compound remains a central priority for the Islamic Republic.

“The issue of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and confronting the threats posed by the enemies remains an unwavering promise and commitment, consistently ranking among Iran’s highest-level considerations and top priorities,” he stated.

Qaani described support for Palestine as a longstanding responsibility of the Islamic Republic, one that Tehran has upheld since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. He stressed that external pressure and mounting challenges would not compel Iran to abandon this commitment.

“The Islamic Republic has not and will not abandon this duty, regardless of the pressure, dangers, challenges and threats it faces,” he said.

The Quds Force commander emphasized that Iran had maintained its position in support of the Palestinian people’s struggle for liberation from occupation and aggression, despite the wars imposed on the country and decades of economic sanctions.

Qaani also expressed appreciation to the Al-Quds International Institution for its solidarity with Iran during what he described as unprovoked American and “Israeli” aggression. He particularly acknowledged the organization’s condolences over the deaths of Iranian martyrs, including the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The message comes amid continuing tensions surrounding the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], where Palestinian Muslim worshippers have faced stringent restrictions on access and prayer.

Over the past year, thousands of illegal settlers have reportedly entered the compound under the protection of “Israeli” occupation forces. Such incursions have frequently been led or accompanied by far-right “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Settlers have also carried out provocative religious rituals inside the compound amid efforts that Palestinians and their supporters view as attempts to alter the established status quo governing the holy site.

Palestinian resistance movements have repeatedly warned against attempts by the occupation to target Al-Aqsa Mosque under what they describe as security pretexts. They have condemned the restrictions and incursions as “excessive and dangerous violations,” calling for urgent mobilization to protect the mosque and preserve its religious and historical identity.

Qaani’s remarks reaffirm Tehran’s stated position that support for Palestine and the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque remain fundamental components of the Islamic Republic’s regional policy, despite continued political, economic and military pressure.