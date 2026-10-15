“Israeli” Airstrikes Wound Two, Including Four-Year-Old Child, in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation airstrikes on southern Lebanon wounded two people, including a four-year-old child, as occupation forces continued their attacks on several areas across the south in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, through its Public Health Emergency Operations Center, announced that two people had been wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike targeting the village of Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

An Al-Mayadeen correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that “Israeli” occupation artillery shelled areas between Haddatha and Haris, also in the Bint Jbeil district.

In separate attacks, “Israeli” warplanes targeted the village of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, while occupation artillery shelled the vicinity of Talat Al-Dabsha in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported that “Israeli” artillery positions shelled the Wadi Zibqin area in southern Lebanon, adding to the ongoing attacks against villages and residential areas across the region.

The latest aggression comes amid continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement, with occupation forces carrying out demolition, destruction and land-clearing operations inside southern Lebanese villages, alongside artillery bombardment and airstrikes conducted by warplanes and drones.

“Israeli” forces have continued to demolish buildings, destroy infrastructure and bulldoze areas within villages across southern Lebanon. Other areas have faced repeated artillery shelling and aerial attacks, further compounding the impact of the ongoing aggression on local communities.

The attacks have persisted despite direct negotiations between Lebanese authorities and “Israel” in recent months. Those discussions resulted in what has been described as a “framework agreement,” yet violations on the ground have continued.

The latest developments underscore the widening gap between diplomatic efforts and the situation in southern Lebanon, where residents continue to face attacks involving multiple forms of military force despite commitments aimed at maintaining the ceasefire.

With airstrikes, artillery shelling and demolition operations continuing across the south, concerns remain over the ongoing threats to civilians and the fragile stability of the region.