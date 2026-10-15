Musk Blames Trump for Throttling Military Starlink in Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has denied instructing his company SpaceX to abruptly restrict Starlink and Starshield satellite communications services used by Ukrainian forces to operate drones.

Ukrainian officials and frontline commanders said terminals suddenly stopped working overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when drones flew faster than 100 mph, disrupting some combat missions. The problems with Starshield, the military-grade counterpart to SpaceX’s Starlink service, occurred as US President Donald Trump was pressuring Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, which he blamed for surging energy prices.

“Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” Musk wrote on X on Wednesday in response to criticism from Ukraine. He had earlier suggested that the disruption might have been “a mistake” and said he was working to restore connectivity.

Musk also said that Starlink should be used only for civilian and defensive purposes, arguing that using it for offensive operations would be “inappropriate for a commercial company.”

Although Trump has not commented directly on the restrictions, a senior US official told Axios that his administration had nothing to do with the disruption of Starlink services.

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky confirmed reports that the US had threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Kiev unless Ukraine halted attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Ukrainian officials also said they had received no advance warning from their Western partners before Russian missile strikes on Kiev on two consecutive nights, Monday and Tuesday. According to media reports, US officials attributed the failure to detect the missile launches to bad weather, an explanation their Ukrainian counterparts reportedly found hard to believe.

Asked by British talk show host Piers Morgan on Wednesday whether he had been “betrayed” by the Trump administration, Zelensky replied, “Yes.”

“It’s a pity that we are losing a strong partner,” he added.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov said Wednesday evening that Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 100 mph was being restored, but urged the removal of speed restrictions on Starshield altogether.

Russia has argued that Ukraine would use a ceasefire without preconditions to regroup and replenish its forces. “We want not a ceasefire but a lasting peace, and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.