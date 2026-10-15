Araghchi to Aoun: ‘Israeli’ Aggression in S Lebanon must End

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the current situation in the region in light of recent developments, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

“There was agreement on the necessity of supporting diplomatic solutions as the best means to put an end to the conflicts in the region,” the Presidency added.

Araghchi stressed the need to stop the Zionist entity’s aggression in south Lebanon.

Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong commitment to the necessity of halting the Zionist entity’s attacks and acts of aggression against Lebanon and ending the occupation of the Arab country's southern regions.

He also briefed the Lebanese President on the diplomatic moves and efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent days and weeks.

The Lebanese President emphasized the priority and necessity of diplomatic solutions for regional crises.

The expansion of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon, as well as the continuation of contacts and dialogue between officials of the two countries, were among the other topics discussed during the call.