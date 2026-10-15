Trump: Qatar Offered to Gift US a Boeing 747 After He Asked to Borrow It for Air Force One

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, offered to give the United States a Boeing 747 aircraft after Trump initially asked to borrow it for temporary use as Air Force One.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Wednesday, Trump said he approached the Qatari leader because the US presidential aircraft currently in service are aging and a replacement fleet is not expected to arrive for several years.

“When you’re given gifts, you take ‘em, right?” Trump told the crowd. “When they give you a 747, you say two words: ‘thank you.’”

Trump explained that he contacted Sheikh Tamim to request permission to use the aircraft on a temporary basis while Washington awaited delivery of its new presidential planes.

“We’d love to borrow it because our planes are 35 years old,” Trump said.

Describing the Qatari emir as a highly respected leader and a close friend, Trump recounted how he made the request on behalf of the United States and its Air Force.

“I said, Tamim, if it’s possible, on behalf of the United States of America, the Air Force, I’d love to be able to borrow or use your 747 as Air Force One for a little while while we wait for ours,” he said.

According to Trump, Sheikh Tamim declined the request to lend the aircraft and instead offered to transfer it to the United States as a gift.

“He said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. You are my friend. I will not allow you to borrow it to use it. I will allow you to, on behalf of the United States, have it. You may have it,’” Trump recalled.

The US president said he accepted the aircraft on behalf of the United States.

The Qatari Boeing 747 has been designated by the US Air Force as the VC-25B and is intended to serve as an interim presidential aircraft while the military awaits delivery of two new Boeing presidential planes, currently expected in 2028.

The arrangement would provide Washington with an additional aircraft for presidential transport as the United States continues to wait for its replacement Air Force One fleet.