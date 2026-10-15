Trump Predicts Iran War Will End ‘Very Soon’ as He Forecasts Sharp Drop in Oil Prices

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could end “very soon,” predicting a sharp decline in oil prices once the conflict comes to an end.

Speaking to reporters in Montana late Wednesday, Trump suggested that Tehran was also seeking an end to the war and reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

“The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end,” Trump said.

“They'll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock,” he added.

Earlier, during a rally in Montana, the US president expressed uncertainty over which Iranian officials Washington was negotiating with as efforts continued to bring the conflict to an end.

“They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone,” Trump said.

“I should have probably left their leaders because I don’t know who the hell we’re negotiating with,” he added.

Trump also described Iran as having previously been a dominant military power in the Middle East, arguing that US military operations had significantly weakened the country’s military capabilities.

“Iran was the bully of the Middle East,” he said, asserting that the Islamic Republic no longer possessed the strength it once had.

The president claimed that American strikes had destroyed Iran’s naval fleet and rendered its military aircraft unusable.

According to Trump, Iran had 159 ships before the attacks, claiming that all of them had been destroyed. He also asserted that Iranian fighter jets had been eliminated in strikes targeting aircraft stationed on the country’s runways.

“You know, they were strong. Now they're not so strong,” Trump said.

He reiterated his claims regarding Iran’s naval losses, stating that the country’s entire fleet had been sunk.

Trump also claimed that Iran had possessed 274 fighter jets before the attacks, asserting that none remained operational.

“How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero!” he said, adding that the aircraft had been reduced to pieces across Iran’s runways.

The US president’s remarks come amid continued hostilities and diplomatic efforts to end the war. His predictions of an imminent conclusion and a sharp decline in oil prices reflect Washington’s stated expectations, although the timing of any end to the conflict and its potential impact on global energy markets remain uncertain.