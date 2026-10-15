Eight US States Sue OpenAI, Alleging ChatGPT Poses Risks to Children

By Staff, Agencies

Eight US states have filed lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing the company of putting children at risk through its ChatGPT chatbot and misleading parents about the platform’s safety.

The lawsuits were announced or filed on Wednesday. Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and West Virginia announced their legal actions at a news conference, while Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana filed separate cases in their respective state courts.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accused OpenAI of misleading the public about ChatGPT’s safety and exposing children to potentially harmful interactions.

“OpenAI is hurting kids and they are lying to Iowans,” Bird said, according to a statement released by her office.

She said that ChatGPT had provided dangerous medical advice, encouraged harmful behavior and coached users on suicide while presenting itself as a trusted companion.

Bird said the lawsuit was intended to protect children and hold the company accountable under Iowa law.

West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey similarly accused OpenAI of endangering children, deceiving parents, and violating state consumer protection laws.

“We must do all we can to protect kids,” McCuskey said, arguing that the chatbot lacked sufficient safeguards for conversations involving suicide, school shootings, and self-harm.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers also criticized the company’s approach to child safety, alleging that OpenAI marketed ChatGPT as safe for minors despite serious shortcomings that he said had contributed to suicide, violence and other forms of harm.

“This lawsuit simply holds OpenAI to the same standards under Nebraska law as any other company,” Hilgers said in a statement posted on X, the US-based social media platform.

The legal actions seek to compel OpenAI to comply with state consumer protection laws and halt conduct that the attorneys general characterize as dangerous and unlawful.

The lawsuits add to growing legal scrutiny of artificial intelligence platforms over their interactions with minors, the adequacy of their safety measures, and the responsibilities of companies developing conversational AI systems. The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.