Iran: Strait of Hormuz Closed, Transit must Be Coordinated

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and that any passage through it must be coordinated.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring army nurses, Sayyari said that if the strait were not closed and oil were passing through, gasoline prices in the United States would not have risen. He called this clear and evident.

He described the military posture in the region: “The Islamic Revolution Guard Navy is firmly positioned in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is present with authority from the east of the strait to the north of the Sea of Oman, exercising full control and surveillance over the area.”

Sayyari stressed that any transit must be coordinated, warning that otherwise “you see in the news what happens.”