Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Lebanese MP Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc warned the Lebanese authorities against escalating measures targeting the Resistance and its fighters, demanding that they reverse their actions and cautioning that the situation could further destabilize the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lebanese Parliament on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Fadlallah addressed the detention of a Resistance vehicle at the Dahr Al-Baydar checkpoint, the seizure of its contents and the detention of those accompanying it.

Below is the full statement MP Fadlallah:

Political and media figures, using their various platforms and tools, were quick to exploit the fact that the Dahr Al-Baydar checkpoint had stopped a vehicle belonging to the Resistance carrying capabilities known to be used exclusively against the “Israeli” occupation. They launched a political and media campaign whose sole purpose is to serve the enemy and its crimes, for which the authorities have effectively signed a guarantee shielding it from domestic and international legal prosecution.

This campaign comes as the “Israeli” enemy continues to commit crimes against humanity, targeting civilian life across the occupied Lebanese villages. It has not halted its killing machine against civilians, yet the Lebanese authorities have responded only with silence and an admission of their inability to take any action, whether political or media-related, to confront it. They have gone so far as to refrain from mentioning these crimes, exposing their dangers or condemning them from the United Nations’ highest international platform.

We tried to resolve the issue of the vehicle and its cargo without engaging in any media or political controversy, out of concern for maintaining calm on the domestic front and preventing the “Israeli” enemy from benefiting from such a dispute. However, the authorities have insisted on exploiting the incident to pursue objectives that serve only the enemy and those lying in wait for our country.

We wish to emphasize the following:

First: From the moment the vehicle was stopped, the relevant Resistance authorities promptly contacted the security and judicial agencies, informing them that the vehicle and its cargo belonged to the Resistance. They demanded the immediate release of those detained and the return of the vehicle and its contents, as these are capabilities used by the Resistance to confront the “Israeli” occupation of our land in the south.

The suspicious uproar stirred up by official and political parties, along with attempts to manufacture imaginary victories and construct scenarios around the investigation and its proceedings, will change nothing about the well-known facts.

If the authorities are looking for the parties that use these capabilities and are threatening to pursue them, those parties are well known. They begin with the Resistance community, its leadership, its people and the families of its martyrs, and extend to the fighters stationed along the borders of our sacred land in the south, on the hills and in the valleys, confronting the “Israeli” enemy. Let the authorities go there; perhaps they will discover that Lebanese land remains occupied and that driving out the occupier requires weapons that the Resistance needs.

Second: The March 2 decision, which wronged the Resistance and its people, violates the Constitution, the National Pact, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. For our people, this decision is null and void. It has no standing, and we recognize none of its effects on the ground.

The authorities adopted this decision under external dictates, making it a stain on their record. The heroic actions of the Resistance fighters on the ground in southern Lebanon have rendered it ineffective. This is the very land the authorities handed over to the enemy entity, ordering their national army to withdraw from it.

The legitimacy of the Resistance does not come from a government that has abandoned sovereignty and its role and responsibilities in protecting its people, yet seeks to strip the people of this fundamental human right. Such a government has gone so far as to criminalize the sacrifices of a people defending the state and the homeland and paying the highest price to preserve them.

Third: Attempts by some officials to issue decisions that deliberately or inadvertently align with “Israeli” and American demands will lead to the country’s destruction. From our national responsibility to protect the state and the homeland, we warn them of the dangers of implementing these demands.

We advise them not to mistake our commitment to civil peace and our country’s stability for an opportunity to strike at our people and their right to resist the occupier. Nor should they take actions that threaten civil peace and internal stability.

We therefore warn the authorities against going too far with these measures. They must act swiftly to avert the dangers and reverse all these actions. The Resistance will defend the rights of its people and the capabilities it uses to confront the “Israeli” enemy. It will not tolerate being targeted by any party implementing American demands against our Resistance.

Fourth: We tell the authorities that dialogue, which all those genuinely committed to the country’s stability seek to preserve, cannot succeed alongside such treatment of our Resistance, our martyrs, and our people.

Those who rushed to exploit the vehicle’s detention to revive that ill-fated decision are insisting on obstructing dialogue, mutual understanding and domestic solutions. They are replacing national understandings, at this critical juncture when our country is under attack, with the implementation of external dictates.

This is happening through a provocative political and media campaign against the Resistance and its community, whether deliberately or otherwise, alongside threats to pursue Resistance fighters and suggestions that the case could be referred to the Judicial Council.

Those pursuing this course pay no heed to the consequences and dangers that could follow, with no one able to predict where the country might end up.

Fifth: The Resistance’s weapons of every kind are directed exclusively against the “Israeli” enemy. It is well known that these weapons include explosive devices, which the enemy has frequently spoken about and whose effects it fears. Such devices have long been an effective weapon for the Resistance, dating back to 1982, and have been used by all Resistance factions, including the Resistance today. This is well known to the security agencies, including those conducting the investigation.

However, the prime minister and a chorus of those pursuing foreign-backed bets, with their scripted positions and predetermined statements, rushed to portray what happened as preparations for assassinations. This is a campaign aimed at stirring strife and deepening divisions among the Lebanese by manufacturing fears and anxieties.

It is also a transparent attempt to earn further approval from foreign powers by leveling false accusations against the Resistance community, the families of the martyrs, and the Resistance fighters, while seeking to tarnish their honorable image.

This amounts to a major service to the enemy, as it targets the Resistance’s capabilities and weapons through the authorities’ domestic measures and suspicious political and media campaigns. All of this allows the enemy to intensify its aggression and continue its crimes against our people.

This campaign against our Resistance will not deter us from holding firmly to our rights, defending our country, and working through all available means to liberate our land, regardless of the challenges and difficulties. This Resistance embodies the entirety of this patient and sacrificing people. No forces of evil will ever be able to defeat their will or force them to abandon their legitimate rights.