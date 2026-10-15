Nobel Peace Prize Winner: Netanyahu must Face War Crimes Trial

By Staff, Agencies

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay has expressed confidence that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will eventually face trial at the International Criminal Court [ICC], arguing that political obstacles should not prevent accountability for reported war crimes.

The South African judge, 85, made the remarks after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday, following a series of attacks against her by Israeli officials. Netanyahu described Pillay as a “bigot", while the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry invoked Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels in its response to her award.

Pillay said the remarks were “very hurtful and insulting,” particularly the comparison with Goebbels, whom she held responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, including Jews and people of color.

“Goebbels had blood on his hands ... responsible for the death of thousands of people. Not only Jews, but people of color like me,” she stressed.

Pillay previously chaired the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which concluded last year that "Israel" was committing genocide in Gaza.

In a separate interview for Sky News, Pillay reiterated that Netanyahu and the Israeli former security minister should face prosecution over the conduct of the war in Gaza, citing findings that Israeli forces disproportionately targeted civilians and children.

“Our recommendation, our finding, is that the president, prime minister Netanyahu, and the former minister of defense should be put on trial,” she said.

She added that proceedings could take place before domestic courts or the ICC, the most likely international judicial body capable of bringing the individuals to trial.

Although she acknowledged the limited political willingness to arrest Netanyahu, Pillay confirmed she remained optimistic about the prospect of a trial.

“I’ve seen people get around difficulties, so I’m confident that it will happen,” she said.

Pillay also condemned US President Donald Trump’s sanctions against the ICC, describing the measures as unlawful meddling with an independent judicial institution.

She questioned the timing of the announcement, suggesting the sanctions were linked to the Nobel Peace Prize not being awarded to Trump.

Asked what she would tell the US president, Pillay urged him to seek legal advice on international law and the limits it places on his administration’s actions.

“He should call in his advisers to tell him why we say that it is unlawful for him to interfere with an independent international court,” she said.

Washington announced the sanctions on Friday, targeting the court’s operations, including its technology and banking activities. The measures are scheduled to take effect in six months.

The Trump administration has vowed to dismantle the ICC “brick-by-brick", following the court’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and its investigation into the conduct of US forces in Afghanistan.

Pillay also highlighted a double standard in Washington’s approach to the court. Previous US administrations had supported the ICC’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, she noted.

“That’s selective, that’s double standards and that’s wrong,” she acknowledged.