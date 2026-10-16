Pezeshkian: Bombs Cannot Force Iran to Surrender

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said military attacks cannot force Iran to surrender, warning that internal divisions could undermine the country as the United States continues to apply pressure through threats and restrictions.

“Bombs and missiles can’t force a nation to surrender, but if we become divided internally, the enemy will achieve its goal,” Pezeshkian said Thursday during a ceremony marking National Nurses Day.

He urged officials to avoid statements and actions that could weaken national unity, calling on them to use all available resources to strengthen public trust. He also warned that adversaries were seeking to exploit domestic challenges and internal divisions to weaken Iran.

The US and "Israel" launched their war against Iran on February 28. According to the supplied account, a ceasefire took effect on April 8, after 40 days of fighting and Iranian retaliatory operations.

In July, the United States carried out further airstrikes against Iran and imposed a naval blockade, which Tehran said violated the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Iran responded with strikes against American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to maritime traffic.

Pezeshkian said external pressure had included restrictions on transportation and communication routes, alongside attempts to exploit economic and infrastructure problems to divide Iranian society.

“The enemy believed that electricity, water and gas shortages, fuel issues, environmental challenges, banking problems, budget deficits, and pension fund issues could divide the Iranian society. However, the people’s resilience and solidarity proved these expectations wrong,” he said.

The Iranian president also praised nurses and other medical personnel for their sacrifices, commending those who continued working under difficult circumstances to protect the country’s security and territorial integrity.