Trump Holds Positive Approval in Only 10 States

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has positive net approval ratings in just 10 states, according to a Civiqs state-level tracker cited by USA Today, as Republicans prepare to defend narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The tracker shows Trump with negative net approval ratings across most of the country, including several competitive states. The figures come as national polling on the generic congressional ballot shows Democrats leading Republicans.

According to Civiqs, Trump maintains positive net approval ratings in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All 10 states backed Trump in the last three presidential elections. Wyoming records his highest net approval rating at +16%.

In neighboring Montana, voters are evenly divided, with 46% approving of Trump's performance and an equal share disapproving.

Recent polls indicate that Democrats hold a significant advantage in the generic congressional ballot, which asks voters which party they would support in a congressional election without naming individual candidates.

A Cygnal poll released on October 13 showed Democrats leading Republicans by nine percentage points, while an Economist/YouGov poll published on October 14 put the Democratic lead at 11 points.

Several Senate races are also shaping up to be competitive for Republican incumbents. In Texas, Democratic candidate James Talarico leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton by two percentage points, according to an October Marist University poll.

In Kansas, Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton holds a three-point lead over incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, according to a YouGov survey.

National polling averages published on October 14 likewise show disapproval of Trump's performance substantially exceeding approval, adding to the political challenges facing Republicans as they approach the midterm elections.