Saudi Airlines Relocate Aircraft Amid Yemen Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi airlines are urgently relocating aircraft worth up to $4 billion from Riyadh Airport amid escalating military tensions with Yemen, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the threat posed by renewed attacks.

The number of aircraft on the ground at the airport reportedly fell from 134 to just 18 as of Wednesday, highlighting the potential disruption to Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector as the confrontation intensifies.

The reported relocation follows an October 5 warning by the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), which declared Saudi Arabia’s airspace and airports a zone of military operations and urged airlines to avoid using them.

Military clashes between the YAF and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces reportedly resumed in mid-July following a four-year pause. The escalation intensified after Saudi Arabia attacked Sanaa International Airport while a plane arriving from Iran and carrying an Ansar Allah delegation was landing.

On October 5, the Yemeni movement renewed its warnings to airlines against using Saudi airports and airspace. According to a correspondent, the YAF recorded 42 Saudi raids targeting areas including Sanaa, Taiz Governorate, Lahj and Mayyun Island.

Yemen’s Saba News Agency also reported that Saudi aircraft launched attacks on the capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

The escalation has also raised concerns about the humanitarian consequences of the renewed fighting. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that Yemen’s healthcare system is struggling to cope with a growing influx of war casualties.

Hospitals and medical facilities are facing a sharp increase in admissions while contending with severe shortages of medical supplies, personnel and specialized treatment services.

The ICRC said some frontline healthcare facilities had recorded more than 700 patient admissions in a single week, placing additional pressure on medical workers and an already strained healthcare system.

The reported movement of aircraft from Riyadh underscores the potential economic and operational consequences of the escalating confrontation, while the growing number of casualties is adding to the pressure on Yemen’s medical infrastructure.