Trump Rules Out Nuclear Strikes on Iran, Says US Has No Need for Them

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, stating that Washington does not need to resort to such weapons and clarifying that the “mother of all bombs” is a conventional, non-nuclear weapon.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Trump was asked about reports that his administration was considering using the bomb against Iran, potentially following the US midterm elections.

Trump stressed that the weapon in question was not nuclear, describing it instead as an extremely powerful conventional bomb.

“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” he said, adding that it was “just an extremely large bomb.”

He reiterated the distinction, stating, “The mother of all bombs is one big bomb, but it's not nuclear.”

When asked directly whether he would consider using nuclear weapons against Iran, Trump ruled out the possibility, saying the United States had no need to employ them.

“No, I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to,” he said.

During the same interview, Trump was also asked whether he trusted “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don't trust anybody, honestly,” the US president responded.

He repeated his position, adding, “I don't trust anybody. In the world of politics, I don't trust anybody.”

Trump’s remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US president addressing the potential use of military force while ruling out nuclear weapons as a means of confronting Iran.