Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi-Linked Military Headquarters in Aden, Four Officers Killed

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni armed forces have targeted Al-Ma’ashiq Palace in the southern port city of Aden, a complex that serves as a headquarters for the Saudi-led coalition and the seat of Yemen’s so-called presidential palace under the Saudi-backed administration.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, said on Thursday that the operation was carried out in line with the declared policy of targeting Saudi military deployments wherever they are located.

“The shelling of the Saudi enemy’s military operations base in Aden comes within the framework of the declared equation: to strike Saudi military deployments wherever they may be, and to consider any Saudi enemy military presence a legitimate target for our forces, wherever it may be,” Saree stated.

According to reports, five missiles struck the compound, while residents described hearing powerful explosions in the vicinity of the palace and seeing smoke rising from the site.

The Saudi-backed administration said two Saudi security guards were killed in the attack. However, other reports cited by AFP indicated that four officers were killed and 10 others wounded.

In a separate development, Saudi-backed forces operating inside Yemen and along the Yemen-Saudi border reported that Yemeni armed forces had launched several ballistic missiles toward Marib, a strategically important city in Yemen’s oil-rich central region.

On July 20, the Sanaa government announced a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, describing the move as a response to what it called “an unjust and oppressive siege” imposed on Yemen for nearly 12 years. Since the announcement, Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of operations against vessels linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen in March 2015, alongside a large-scale military campaign supported by the United States and several Western countries through military, political, and logistical assistance.

In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has intensified its military operations against Yemen. Yemeni officials have reported hundreds of airstrikes across the country, saying that Riyadh is seeking to restore a Saudi-aligned administration in Sana’a.