The Bulldozer Doctrine: How ’Israel’ Breaks the Law - and America Pays the Bill

By Mohamad Hammoud

The war in southern Lebanon ended. The destruction did not.

A New York Times investigation found that 48 of roughly 60 villages in "Israeli"-occupied southern Lebanon were mostly flattened, much of the demolition occurring after the April cease-fire. Not in battle. After a cease-fire was declared. Controlled explosions. Drone-placed charges on homes and schools. A mayor returning to Beit Yahoun could not find his relatives' graves. Since April, more than 16,500 acres have burned, roughly 11 percent of the occupied territory, including farmland.

This was not war. It was erasure.

A Policy Announced in Advance

The destruction was hardly accidental. “Israel's” defense minister, Israel Katz, said the quiet part out loud in March: border villages "will be destroyed, in accordance with the model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza."

A sitting minister publicly promised to export the Gaza method - neighborhoods ground to powder - into a sovereign neighbor's territory. Then his army did exactly that. And the world shrugged.

Any other government announcing village demolition in advance would face sanctions, arrest warrants, isolation. "Israel" faced none of it.

The Law Is Clear. The Violations Are Clearer.

International law is not ambiguous here. Under the laws of occupation, destroying civilian property is legal only when absolutely unavoidable for an immediate military objective. Legal experts, including Rutgers professor Adil Haque, argue that demolishing villages to establish long-term security fails that test. Preventing 270,000 displaced Lebanese from returning raises further questions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The destruction also followed a sectarian map. Nearly every razed village was Shiite Muslim, while villages largely spared were Christian, Sunni, or Druse. Two miles apart, Shiite Beit Lif lies in rubble while Christian Debl stands.

Experts describe devastation exceeding Lebanon's civil war, multiple invasions, and two previous wars combined.

Gaza: The Blueprint

Lebanon is the sequel. Gaza was the original.

After October 7, 2023, "Israel" killed tens of thousands of Palestinians - most of them women and children, according to health authorities and UN agencies. Hospitals bombed. Universities leveled. Refugee camps struck. Starvation used as a weapon. Lebanon's 2024 pager attacks likewise killed and maimed people indiscriminately in markets and homes.

The International Court of Justice ordered provisional measures in the genocide case against "Israel," while the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. Yet the destruction continued.

Add illegal West Bank settlements and decades of defied UN resolutions, and the pattern becomes unmistakable: "Israel" treats international law as a suggestion written for other nations.

The Enabler in Washington

Such impunity is not luck. It is American policy.

Washington provides roughly $3.8 billion annually in military assistance, supplemented by billions more during the Gaza war. The bombs on Rafah and bulldozers in Lebanese olive groves carry American fingerprints.

And when the world demands accountability, Washington blocks the door. It has vetoed dozens of UN Security Council resolutions on "Israel's" behalf, including cease-fire measures most of the planet supported. When the ICC acted, America sanctioned the prosecutors. When the ICJ ruled, America looked away.

The message reaches every cabinet meeting in "Israel": do what you want. The veto is waiting. The weapons are loading. The check will clear.

The Human Price

But behind Washington's calculations lie lives that cannot be restored.

Numbers numb. Faces don't.

Hassan Atta, 52, of Yaroun, watched satellite images of his family's 1,000 olive trees, planted half a century earlier. His last glimpse showed them burned. Amira Chkeir, 46, climbed a hill overlooking Meiss al-Jabal and saw devastation. "There's nothing for us to go back to," she said.

Multiply those losses by 270,000 displaced Lebanese and Gaza's two million people. This is the arithmetic of a doctrine that treats Arab homes, orchards, and graveyards as obstacles, counting on Washington to cover the cost.

The Reckoning

International law is the alternative to the law of the jungle. When America grants one client state blanket exemption, it tells every government that rules are theater. What matters is who protects you.

"Israel" will stop breaking the law the day breaking it carries a price. That day begins in Washington.

Until then, the bulldozers will keep working -after every cease-fire, in the silence the world mistakes for peace.