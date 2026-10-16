Media Reports: “Israel” Unlikely to Launch Attack on Iran Before October Elections

By Staff, Agencies

A broad consensus reportedly exists within the “Israeli” political and security establishment that the country is unlikely to launch an attack on Iran before the October 27 parliamentary elections, Ynet News reported on Thursday.

The report follows remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told Army Radio on Wednesday that launching preemptive strikes against Iran at the current moment would be “inconvenient.” He nevertheless claimed that “Iran’s proxies” were preparing to fire rockets at “Israel.”

“Even if Iran fires missiles at us, they will blame me,” Netanyahu said, adding that any attack against “Israel” would be met with retaliation.

Netanyahu’s remarks appeared aimed at countering speculation following a Channel 12 report alleging that he had urged the United States to attack Iran before the “Israeli” parliamentary elections and the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3. Earlier this week, Axios cited a US official as saying that Netanyahu “seems to want to go in again” against Iran. Netanyahu’s office subsequently denied the allegations.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that Washington could resume its bombing campaign against Iran if Tehran refuses to accept his terms. American media reports have also indicated that the Pentagon prepared plans involving the use of a massive bomb described as the “mother of all bombs.” The White House, however, denied reports that Trump and Netanyahu had discussed restarting the war.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have meanwhile stalled, with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of advancing unacceptable demands. Iranian officials have warned that the country remains prepared for renewed confrontation should US or “Israeli” forces launch another attack.

The October 27 Knesset elections are expected to play a decisive role in determining whether Netanyahu can retain power after more than three years at the head of a coalition dominated by right-wing and religious parties.

Netanyahu continues to face criticism over alleged intelligence and security failures preceding the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, which triggered the “Israeli” military campaign in Gaza. He has also faced mounting scrutiny over his handling of efforts to secure the release of “Israeli” captives. His ongoing corruption trial remains another significant political liability.

Neither Netanyahu’s governing coalition nor the opposition is currently assured of securing the 61 seats required to form a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Meanwhile, the US midterm elections will determine which party controls Congress during the final two years of Trump’s presidency. The vote is taking place amid an energy crisis exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Republicans defending narrow majorities in both chambers and Democrats seeking to regain control and constrain Trump’s legislative agenda.

A Pew Research Center poll published on October 8 found that 65% of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the war with Iran, while his overall approval rating had fallen to 30%, marking its lowest level of his second term.

The political calculations surrounding the upcoming elections in both “Israel” and the United States have added another layer of uncertainty to the prospects for renewed military confrontation with Iran, as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and regional tensions persist.