EU Calls for Emergency Measures to Curb Energy Costs, Boost Economic Competitiveness

By Staff, Agencies

European Union leaders have called for urgent measures to contain rising energy prices, ease regulatory pressures and strengthen the bloc’s economic competitiveness, according to conclusions from a European Council summit released early Friday.

The council stressed that the current energy situation demands a “coordinated European response,” combining targeted and temporary interventions while taking into account the specific circumstances of individual member states.

Leaders welcomed proposals to extend temporary state aid for the industrial sectors most severely affected by rising costs, improve the efficiency of EU refineries and introduce voluntary initiatives to pool energy demand. They also called on the European Commission to explore additional short-term measures to ease mounting pressure on energy prices.

On economic competitiveness, the council urged decisive action to eliminate remaining barriers within the EU single market, simplify regulations and reduce administrative requirements, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

EU leaders also called for progress in negotiations on key legislative initiatives, including the Industrial Accelerator Act and the European grids package, with the objective of concluding discussions by the end of 2026.

The summit conclusions further emphasized the importance of maintaining a “well-functioning, transparent and predictable carbon market,” while reaffirming that the emissions trading system must remain a central component of the bloc’s energy transition strategy.

Regarding the EU’s next long-term budget, leaders stressed the need to reach an agreement before the end of 2026 to ensure that funding continues to reach beneficiaries without interruption when the new budgetary period begins in January 2028.

On EU enlargement, the council described the expansion of the bloc as a “geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity,” while reiterating that membership remains conditional on candidates meeting established criteria and implementing the necessary reforms.

Leaders also welcomed ongoing work on Montenegro’s accession treaty, noting that further progress will depend on the country’s continued reform efforts.

The summit’s conclusions underscore the EU’s efforts to address immediate energy-cost pressures while advancing broader reforms aimed at strengthening the single market, supporting industry, maintaining climate policy commitments and preparing the bloc for future enlargement.