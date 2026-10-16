Trump: US Missiles Supplied to Ukraine Sold on “Open Market”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has alleged that American missiles delivered to Ukraine under his predecessor, Joe Biden, were sold on the “open market,” questioning the whereabouts of billions of dollars in US military equipment and financial assistance provided to Kiev.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Newsmax aired on Thursday, amid growing tensions with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky over Washington’s policies toward the conflict with Russia.

The comments followed Zelensky’s criticism of Trump’s unexpected decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports in an effort to contain rising energy prices. The Ukrainian leader said he felt betrayed by the move.

Asked by Newsmax host Rob Finnerty about Zelensky’s refusal to comply with Trump’s demand to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the US president questioned the Ukrainian leader’s reliability as a partner.

“Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with. Biden gave him billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said.

He further accused Zelensky of obstructing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Russia, arguing that the Ukrainian leader’s public statements about seeking a settlement did not reflect his actions.

“He says he wants to settle but he [doesn’t],” Trump stated.

“No, I’m not a big fan of Zelensky. They’ve destroyed that country,” he added.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for providing Ukraine with what he described as massive quantities of missiles, interceptor systems and financial assistance without charge. He compared Zelensky to P.T. Barnum, the 19th-century American showman known for elaborate publicity campaigns and sensational attractions.

Questioning the fate of American military assistance, Trump alleged that some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine had been sold elsewhere.

“Where is the cash that we gave to Ukraine? Where is all the equipment? Biden was giving them missiles, and they were being sold on the open market,” Trump said, without providing evidence or further details to support the allegation.

The interview came shortly after CNN reported that Ukraine had exhausted its remaining stock of Patriot interceptor missiles while defending against Russian ballistic missile strikes. Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to the United States and European partners for additional interceptors amid continued Russian strikes.

During the Newsmax interview, Trump said Washington would prioritize replenishing its own weapons stockpiles before making additional supplies available to allies.

“Once we are really stocked, we will start letting our allies buy them from us,” he said.

Reports in American media, along with a Pentagon inspector general’s report released last month, have indicated that the United States has depleted significant portions of its interceptor missile stockpiles during the war with Iran.

Trump has previously played down concerns over potential shortages, maintaining that American weapons reserves were virtually unlimited.

His latest remarks underscore growing uncertainty over future US military assistance to Ukraine, as Washington weighs its own defense requirements against continued requests from Kiev for weapons and air defense systems.