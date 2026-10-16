Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Azerbaijan’s Hijab Ban: The West’s Democracy and the War on Islamic Identity

Azerbaijan’s Hijab Ban: The West’s Democracy and the War on Islamic Identity
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Video Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

As reports emerge of restrictions on the hijab in schools in Azerbaijan, questions arise about religious freedom, personal identity and the meaning of democracy.

In this context, the words of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, offer a perspective on the models of Islam and democracy promoted by the West.

His Eminence argued for the need to reclaim the meaning of democracy and distinguish between genuine popular sovereignty and political models that, in his view, fail to reflect the principles and values of a society.

This video brings martyr Imam Kahemeni’s words into the discussion surrounding the current situation in Azerbaijan and the debate over the right of Muslim girls to wear the hijab in school.

 

democracy hijab azerbaijan ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Azerbaijan’s Hijab Ban: The West’s Democracy and the War on Islamic Identity

Azerbaijan’s Hijab Ban: The West’s Democracy and the War on Islamic Identity

3 hours ago
Son of Sayyed Nasrallah Recalls: He Loved His People, and They Loved Him

Son of Sayyed Nasrallah Recalls: He Loved His People, and They Loved Him

17 days ago
IRG Cmdr. Mohebbi: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spirit Guides the Battlefield, Strengthens Hezbollah’s Power

IRG Cmdr. Mohebbi: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spirit Guides the Battlefield, Strengthens Hezbollah’s Power

17 days ago
Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah: They Love Me, and I Love Them

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 16-10-2026 Hour: 02:42 Beirut Timing

whatshot