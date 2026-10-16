The Resistance’s Truck: Hezbollah Gives the Authorities Time to Rectify Their Mistake

By Latifa Husseiny

From the moment news erupted that a truck was intercepted on Dahr Al-Baydar truck, Hezbollah opponents at home began exploiting the incident for political purposes.

Fabricating hypothetical scenarios about the truck’s intended purpose and focusing on claims that it was to be used for sectarian strife amounted to playing with fire. It appeared to be a carefully orchestrated plan designed to serve a particular narrative: Hezbollah intends to carry out assassinations.

The matter was clear. The campaign of incitement against the Resistance, its capabilities, equipment, and arrangements continued when a judge decided to leak the “story” to his media entourage, followed by the circulation of multiple accounts concerning the shipment, its contents, and the quantity of materials seized.

It is true that the truck was intercepted approximately a week ago. However, Hezbollah allowed room for communications to resolve the matter away from any sensitivities or domestic disputes. Nevertheless, those determined to exploit the case continued to do so.

Sources following the case say that “Hezbollah, through the statement by MP Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, acknowledging that the seized vehicle belonged to the Resistance, once again gave the authorities an opportunity to avoid referring the case to the Judicial Council and to reconsider the matter wisely and prudently, in a manner consistent with the national interest. This was despite all the fabricated assumptions about the vehicle’s destination. The explosives in the vehicle had a specific purpose: resisting the occupation through the various means employed by Hezbollah. This is a legitimate right as long as the enemy continues to occupy parts of Lebanon.”

According to the sources, contacts took place among political forces to “contain” the incident, prevent further escalation, and address what had happened before the situation deteriorated further and became more difficult to resolve.

The sources place all the propaganda surrounding the incident, particularly the widespread dissemination of the story, within the context of carrying out direct American orders. These orders were translated into action through the conduct of domestic media and political circles that are constantly seeking material for controversy to attack the Resistance politically.

This also helps explain the purpose of the phone call made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which the Resistance’s truck was reportedly discussed directly, according to leaks that emerged even before the call itself.

The Lebanese Presidency’s statement on the call did not explicitly mention the truck by name. However, it stated that “the army and security forces are fully carrying out their duties in implementing the decisions related to preventing armed displays, confiscating weapons and ammunition, and combating smuggling. The measures taken over the past few days fall within this framework.”

It also noted that “the judicial authorities are following up on all cases referred to them, that there will be no leniency toward those responsible for violations, and that the laws will be applied without any favoritism.”

In parallel, a statement from a US State Department official was more explicit and direct on the matter. It indicated that “Rubio spoke with Aoun about recent developments, including the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of explosives from Hezbollah. He urged him to hold accountable all those who ordered, financed, and managed the shipment, and stressed that returning the explosives to Hezbollah must be out of the question.”

Ultimately, the issue requires no interpretation: We are witnessing an outright war against the Resistance and its instruments. Anyone who chooses silence and submission to American orders will be nothing more than a partner in this project. Should the authorities awaken from this grave mistake, it may then be possible to begin correcting the wrongs surrounding the events of March 2 and the invalid decision issued against the Resistance.