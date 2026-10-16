Handala Claims Cyberattack on “Israeli” Opp. Figure Livni, Reveals Secret Coop with Bibi

By Staff, Agencies

The Handala hacking group has claimed responsibility for breaching the communications of Tzipi Livni, a former “Israeli” foreign minister and deputy prime minister, alleging that leaked documents expose undisclosed cooperation between her and the entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite their public political differences.

In a statement, the group said it had obtained and published 120 pages of Livni’s confidential contacts, stating that the material contradicts the public narrative of a deeply divided political establishment in the occupied territories.

Handala declared that the “Israeli” entity’s cybersecurity had “officially become a laughingstock among nations,” portraying the alleged breach as a major embarrassment for a political and security establishment that has long promoted its intelligence capabilities.

“As Ms. Livni unsuspectingly checked the messages on her phone, she had no idea that Handala was watching her every moment and every move,” the group said, describing the operation as a demonstration of its ability to penetrate the communications of prominent political figures.

Handala said the documents had been published on Distributed Denial of Secrets [DDoS Secrets] and Drop Site News, asserting that the disclosure had undermined the sense of security maintained by authorities in “Tel Aviv.”

The group further said that the leaked material revealed a different picture of political relations within the occupied territories, challenging media portrayals of a fundamental divide between Netanyahu’s government and opposition figures.

“We have a clear message for Zionist decision-making circles seeking to conceal their true faces behind a theatrical display of opposition to Netanyahu,” Handala stated.

The group said that the messages and documents demonstrated that Livni had maintained close cooperation with Netanyahu behind the scenes, despite her public criticism of his government.

“The messages and documents prove that this very same Ms. Livni, contrary to all her interviews and media fabrications, maintained close cooperation with Netanyahu behind the scenes. It was all nothing more than a scripted performance,” the statement claimed.

Handala also challenged Livni over meetings in Qatar and Dubai, questioning whether she intended to address the reported contacts publicly or continue what the group characterized as a political performance.

The group linked the breach to the broader political climate ahead of elections in the occupied territories, describing the electoral process as increasingly resembling a “puppet show” and threatening to expose further information about figures within the political establishment.

Livni has publicly criticized Netanyahu’s government over its handling of the war in Gaza, its policies toward the Palestinians and its judicial agenda.

In a 2025 interview, she argued that Netanyahu had failed to pursue cooperation with Palestinian authorities and criticized measures affecting the “Israeli” judicial system. In March 2026, she also condemned the government over what she described as its encouragement of settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The breach adds to a series of cyber operations attributed to Handala that have targeted figures and institutions associated with the “Israeli” political and security establishment.