Vance Hints at Differences with Trump Over Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that he may have disagreed with President Donald Trump over the war in Iran, while defending the president’s broader political record.

Speaking in an interview aired Friday on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Vance acknowledged that disagreements with Trump can exist even among his allies.

“Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement,” Vance said.

His remarks came in response to a question about his relationship with political commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has strongly criticized the Iran war. Carlson has argued that the conflict serves Israeli interests rather than those of the United States and contradicts Trump’s pledge to avoid costly foreign military interventions.

Vance said Carlson was “very, very angry” about the war, adding that the two had discussed their differences both privately and publicly. He also said he understood Carlson’s position.

However, Vance urged Carlson not to dismiss Trump’s broader achievements because of disagreements over the conflict. He pointed to the president’s policies on border security and university admissions, arguing that Trump had accomplished a great deal despite differences over the Iran war.