Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah’s Media Relations has clarified the circumstances surrounding an incident in the Gallery Semaan area, rejecting misleading media reports and stressing that the party has no connection to the warehouse at the center of the case or its contents.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

To clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident in the Gallery Semaan area, and in light of misleading reports and information circulated by some media outlets, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office to explain that the incident occurred when a security forces patrol carried out a raid in an area with particular security sensitivities, without following the agreed-upon procedures between Hezbollah and the security authorities.

These procedures take into account the sensitive security situation in Beirut’s southern suburbs amid continued “Israeli” security threats and risks. Both sides are aware of the precautions required under these circumstances and are committed to handling them responsibly.

Following the necessary contacts with the relevant authorities and legal officials, and after the circumstances of the incident had been clarified, the patrol resumed its work normally and calmly to implement the judicial warrant issued by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, based on a referral from Public Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine. By the time the Lebanese Army arrived, the situation had returned to normal.

Hezbollah Media Relations emphasizes that the party has absolutely no connection to the warehouse in question or its contents. Hezbollah is committed to protecting citizens’ health and safety and supporting the measures taken by the Ministry of Public Health, just as it is committed to ensuring that the security forces carry out their duties and fulfill their proper role.