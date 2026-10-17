IRG: Oil Super Tanker Catches Fire After Striking Sea Mine in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A super tanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil burst into flames after striking a sea mine in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route, according to the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy.

In a statement, the IRG Navy said the incident triggered a massive explosion and an intense fire that engulfed the vessel as it attempted to pass through the strait without authorization.

The IRG Navy claimed that the tanker had deliberately disabled its positioning and radar systems in an apparent attempt to evade Iranian maritime monitoring. It further stated that the vessel was attempting to cross the waterway under the protection and escort of what it described as the “smuggler and terrorist army” of the United States.

According to the statement, the tanker’s decision to switch off its tracking equipment and rely on US military protection instead of coordinating with Iranian authorities directly contributed to the disaster.

The IRG Navy reiterated its warning to all maritime traffic, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed in accordance with Iran’s sovereign decisions and maritime regulations.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and the consequence of defying Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz is burning in the fire of trust in the terrorist US army,” the statement said, warning vessels against attempting unauthorized passage under US military escort.

The incident comes amid the ongoing US-“Israeli” war against Iran, which began on February 28. Following what Iran describes as a US military violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] in July, Iranian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes against strategic American positions across West Asia and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to unauthorized maritime traffic.

The IRG has repeatedly warned that vessels must coordinate with Iranian authorities before attempting to transit the strategic waterway, stressing that unauthorized passage, particularly under US military protection, will be treated as a hostile act and could result in severe consequences.