Trump Suspends Tariffs and Many Sanctions Under New Russia Sanctions Law

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday implementing a new Russia sanctions law while waiving the tariffs and many of the sanctions measures outlined in the legislation.

The order implements the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump signed into law on September 18.

Under the law, tariffs on Russian goods would rise by 500%. It also provides for an additional 100% tariff on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas if they make new purchases on or after October 18.

The same 100% tariff increase would apply to goods from the five largest facilitators of sanctions evasion involving Russian oil.

However, Trump waived the tariffs, citing US national interests, and submitted a certification to Congress, according to the White House.

The waivers will remain in effect until the president or the secretary of state determines that further action is warranted.

The legislation was named in honor of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, according to the supplied information.