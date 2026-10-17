Yemen Reports 124 Martyred, 327 Wounded in Escalating Saudi-Led Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

At least 124 people have been martyred and another 327 wounded in the escalating Saudi-led aggression against Yemen since fighting intensified on September 3, according to Yemen's Ministry of Health.

The mounting casualties come as Saudi warplanes launched 101 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian infrastructure across Yemen in the past 24 hours, highlighting the intensification of the military campaign and its devastating consequences for the civilian population.

According to a statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif military bases, carried out strikes alongside missile attacks launched from Najran. The attacks targeted sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Dhale, Taiz, Hodeida, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Amran and Lahj, leaving civilians, including women and children, among the casualties.

The latest wave of attacks brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile strikes since the escalation began to 2,489, according to the Yemeni account.

In a separate development, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile strike against a military facility near Aden airport. An unnamed military source told the Yemen News Agency [Saba] that the operation struck a command headquarters belonging to Saudi-led forces and a weapons depot inside the Badr camp in Aden province.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

The operation marked the second major strike in Aden within two days, following Thursday's attack on a palace complex in the city that serves as a headquarters for Saudi-backed forces.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed forces and their media outlets sought to portray the Yemeni operation as an attack on civilian sites, according to the report. Yemeni sources rejected these allegations, maintaining that retaliatory operations target military installations, command centers, and weapons depots used in the war against Yemen.

The latest escalation unfolds against the backdrop of more than a decade of Saudi-led war and blockade against Yemen, which began in 2015 when Riyadh intervened militarily in an attempt to restore a government aligned with Saudi interests in Sanaa.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree recently dismissed Saudi criticism of Yemeni retaliatory strikes on Saudi airports, citing what he described as the coalition's record of carrying out 274,302 airstrikes against Yemen over the course of 12 years.

Saree renewed his warning that Saudi airspace and airports remain unsafe, with the exception of the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia has intensified its military operations in recent weeks, with Yemeni officials reporting hundreds of airstrikes across the country as Riyadh seeks to restore a Saudi-aligned government in Sanaa.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched several major counteroffensive operations along the Red Sea coast, reportedly forcing Saudi-backed forces to withdraw from strategic positions. Yemeni forces have also seized strategic areas and islands around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, strengthening their position near one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

The continued escalation underscores the deepening confrontation between Saudi-led forces and Yemen, with mounting casualties and expanding military operations further aggravating an already protracted conflict.