“Israeli” Attacks Kill Palestinian in Gaza, Settler Violence Escalates

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian man was killed and dozens of others wounded in “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as “Israeli” settlers intensified assaults on Palestinian farmers and olive harvesters in the occupied West Bank.

An “Israeli” drone struck a gathering of residents in al-Tuffah, northeast of Gaza, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens, according to the report. “Israeli” military vehicles also resumed heavy gunfire south of Khan Younis, while artillery shelling targeted areas east of the Strip.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 75,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war in October 2023. A survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research indicated that thousands more bodies are believed to remain beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The number of injured has exceeded 100,000, while UN agencies have reported that Gaza has the highest number of child amputees in the world.

In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians were injured on Saturday in a settler attack in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. One person was shot in the thigh, while two others suffered exposure to pepper spray.

In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, settlers attacked Palestinian farmers, threw harvested olives onto the ground and obstructed the olive harvest in the eastern part of the town. Local reports said one settler wearing an “Israeli” army uniform participated in blocking the harvest.

In Deir Jarir, northeast of Ramallah, settlers attacked Palestinian harvesters and accompanying activists in the al-Hara’iq area, firing live ammunition to intimidate them and forcing them to leave their land.

Three more Palestinians were injured in a settler attack on residents heading to agricultural land in Abu Falah, north of Ramallah.

The assault reportedly took place in full view of “Israeli” forces. Palestinians used stones to defend themselves against settlers armed with slingshots and batons, while “Israeli” forces fired tear gas at harvesters in an attempt to force them to leave.

In June, 14 UN experts warned that escalating settler violence backed by “Israel” posed an existential threat to Palestinians. They said settler brutality had reached unprecedented levels and described the violence as a calculated effort to deny Palestinians access to essential services, agricultural land and grazing areas, ultimately severing their connection to their land.