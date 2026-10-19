Iran Warns Father of Iranian Missiles Ready to Strike Enemy Energy Infrastructure Across Region

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has warned that any miscalculation by its adversaries would prompt a devastating response, with regional energy infrastructure and investments belonging to the aggressors within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi made the remarks on Sunday while addressing thousands of participants in the “Sacrifice for Iran” campaign in the northern Iranian city of Sari.

“We have readied the father of our missiles, and should the enemy make any misstep, its attack is doomed to failure, and there will be no way out for them,” Naqdi declared.

His reference to the “father of Iranian missiles” was a direct rhetorical response to US President Donald Trump’s public threat to deploy the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast [MOAB], widely known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

Naqdi warned that any hostile action against Iran would put the aggressors’ regional assets at risk.

“In case of any miscalculation, all infrastructure platforms and energy investments belonging to the aggressors in the region will be within operational range, and their security will be directly jeopardized,” he said.

The senior IRG adviser stressed that Iran’s armed forces had demonstrated significant missile capabilities and deterrence in response to US military threats, asserting that the country was prepared to deliver a decisive response to any act of aggression.

He also emphasized that Iran’s strength and victories were rooted not merely in military equipment but in the determination, participation and readiness of its people.

According to Naqdi, the Iranian nation’s preparedness and resistance had prevented ground incursions and forced hostile vessels to withdraw by 1,000 kilometers at sea.

Addressing Trump’s recent statements about losing patience and threatening tougher measures against Iran, Naqdi described the US president’s remarks as an “open admission of defeat” in the face of the Iranian people.

He argued that Washington’s warnings contradicted its claims of victory, maintaining that a side that had genuinely prevailed would not publicly declare that its patience had run out.

Responding to threats involving advanced US weapons, including the so-called “mother of all bombs,” Naqdi claimed that 14-ton bombs had been used against Iran during the 12-day war, but that some had failed to detonate and were subsequently captured by Iranian forces.

He added that Iran had obtained samples of the weapons, giving the country access to examples of the technology alongside the nation that manufactured them.

The potential deployment of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal would represent a major escalation in the confrontation between Tehran and Washington, further intensifying concerns over the security of critical infrastructure across the region, including assets linked to “Israel” and its allies.

Separately, IRG spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, in a statement on Saturday, criticized the US terminology used to describe its most powerful conventional bomb.

Mohebi said that only a “barbaric civilization” would use the word “Mother” to describe its heaviest bomb, delivering a sharp rebuke to Washington amid escalating military threats against Iran.