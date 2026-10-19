Araghchi Warns US, “Israel” Against Renewed Aggression: Iran Emerged Stronger After Previous Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning to the United States and the “Israeli” entity, stating that previous attempts to “finish the job” against the Islamic Republic only made Iran stronger and that any renewed aggression would be met with a response of Tehran’s own.

In a post published on X on Sunday, Araghchi wrote: “Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job,’ Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too.”

The Iranian foreign minister also accused “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing Washington toward another war to escape his domestic legal troubles, regardless of the consequences for “Israel” or US President Donald Trump.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Netanyahu continuing to advocate a tougher stance against Iran as he faces ongoing legal proceedings and political challenges at home.

The Iranian foreign minister has previously described Netanyahu as a “degenerate gambler” and a “wanted war criminal with Arab, American and Iranian blood on his hands,” accusing the “Israeli” premier of putting American lives and resources at risk to secure his own political survival.

Iranian officials maintain that previous US-“Israeli” military campaigns against the Islamic Republic, including the 12-day war and the subsequent wider conflict that began with the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, failed to achieve their stated objectives.

According to Tehran, those objectives included toppling the Iranian establishment, dismantling the country’s defensive capabilities, and breaking up its territory. Iranian officials argue that, rather than achieving these aims, the attacks were met with sustained military resistance and national solidarity.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded through successive waves of operations under the banner of “True Promise,” targeting strategic sites across the occupied territories and US military assets throughout the region, according to Iranian accounts of the conflict.

Araghchi’s latest statement reinforces Tehran’s longstanding position that confronting the Iranian people is a strategic miscalculation, warning that further military action would carry serious consequences for those responsible.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly maintained that it did not initiate the conflicts and has no interest in an endless cycle of bloodshed. At the same time, Iranian officials have stressed that the country remains prepared to deliver what they describe as decisive and regret-inducing retaliation against any renewed act of aggression.

Araghchi has also argued in previous remarks that the “Israeli” entity’s approach is driven by a continued pursuit of confrontation, while Iran maintains that its course remains centered on sovereignty, independence, and national resilience.

As tensions continue between Tehran, Washington, and “Israel,” the Iranian foreign minister’s warning signals that Iran intends to maintain its deterrence posture and respond to any further military escalation on its own terms.