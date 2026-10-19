Saudi Arabia Carries Out 110 Strikes Across Yemen in 24 Hrs., Leaving 33 Casualties in Saada

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes and missile forces have carried out 110 attacks on locations across Yemen within 24 hours, while a Saudi airstrike on a residential home in Saada Governorate reportedly left 33 people killed or injured, most of them women and children, according to Yemeni officials.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the attacks targeted the capital, Sanaa, as well as the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, al-Jawf, al-Dhale’, and Marib.

According to Saree, F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from Saudi military bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missile attacks were launched from the Najran region.

Yemen’s Health Ministry reported that the casualty toll from a Saudi airstrike on a home in the Sahar district of Saada had risen to 33 people martyred or injured, with women and children accounting for most of the victims. The ministry did not provide a separate breakdown of fatalities and injuries.

An earlier report from a medical source at Al-Jumhuri Hospital, cited by Al Mayadeen, put the death toll at 10, with another 17 people injured. That figure had not been updated to reflect the later reported total.

Other reported attacks included a Saudi airstrike on a water storage tank in the al-Qabil area of Al-Dhale’ Governorate, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah television network.

Saba news agency also reported Saudi artillery shelling in areas of the Shada border district, west of Saada, as well as an airstrike targeting a civilian farm in the Al-Munira district of northwestern Hodeida Governorate.

Saree said the latest attacks brought the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks recorded since the current escalation began to 2,652.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense announced the activation of early-warning alerts in Abha, citing potential danger. Earlier, at 2 p.m., the agency had also issued alerts for the Najran region and Al-Sulayyil Governorate.

The warnings came as Saudi forces continued their reported attacks on Yemeni territory, with strikes and shelling affecting locations across multiple governorates.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their pledge to respond to the ongoing Saudi attacks and renewed warnings to airlines, companies, personnel and travelers regarding operations involving Saudi airspace and airports.

Earlier on Sunday, a Yemeni military source told Saba that employees and civilians should stay away from Saudi oil facilities amid the escalating confrontation. The source did not identify the specific facilities covered by the warning.

The same source called on shareholders in Saudi Aramco to withdraw their investments, warning of potential financial losses.

“To avoid losses, we advise Aramco shareholders to withdraw their shares before it is too late,” the source told Saba.

The warnings signal a further expansion of the confrontation’s potential economic and strategic implications, as Yemen’s military authorities continue to threaten responses targeting Saudi interests amid the ongoing attacks.

With reported strikes continuing across several Yemeni governorates and Saudi authorities activating early-warning systems in parts of the kingdom, the latest developments underscore the growing risks of further escalation and its potential consequences for civilians and critical infrastructure on both sides.