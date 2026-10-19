California Governor Calls for Conditions on US Military Aid to “Israel” Amid Growing Criticism

By Staff, Agencies

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for imposing conditions on US military assistance to the “Israeli” entity, arguing that Washington’s support should be tied to human rights standards and accountability for violations.

“Aid has to be conditioned,” Newsom said on Saturday during an interview with the Washington Examiner, as he campaigned in New Hampshire ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and amid speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid.

Newsom stressed that US military assistance should uphold human rights principles, including those established under the Leahy framework, a federal rule introduced in 1997 that prohibits the United States from providing assistance to foreign military units when credible information indicates their involvement in serious human rights violations.

The California governor also sharply criticized “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the atrocities committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, arguing that his policies had increasingly isolated the “Israeli” regime internationally.

“Bibi Netanyahu has done a remarkable job of really isolating himself from the rest of the world and increasingly from the American people,” Newsom said. “The damage he's done is incalculable.”

He also described the ongoing “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza as a “moral catastrophe,” reflecting growing criticism within sections of the United States over the humanitarian consequences of the military campaign and Washington’s continued support for Tel Aviv.

Newsom’s remarks come amid increasing opposition among Democratic lawmakers to the continued transfer of American weapons and ammunition to the “Israeli” regime. According to reports, most Senate Democrats and more than 100 House Democrats have supported measures aimed at halting or restricting US arms transfers to Tel Aviv.

The California governor has previously condemned Netanyahu over the escalating violence against Palestinians and described “Israel” as an “apartheid” entity, adding to the growing debate within the Democratic Party over US policy toward the occupying entity.

Newsom has also been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, particularly over his administration’s response to anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] demonstrations in Los Angeles in 2025.

During the protests, the California governor accused Trump of employing authoritarian tactics in response to demonstrations against federal immigration enforcement operations.

In a post on X in June 2025, Newsom wrote: “Inciting and provoking violence. Creating mass chaos. Militarizing cities. Arresting opponents. These are acts of a dictator, not a President.”

The governor’s latest comments highlight mounting disagreements within American politics over military assistance to “Israel,” the application of human rights standards and the political and humanitarian consequences of the war on Gaza.

As criticism of Netanyahu’s government continues to grow among some Democratic leaders, Newsom’s call for conditioning military aid adds to the debate over whether Washington should maintain its existing level of support for the “Israeli” entity or impose stricter restrictions tied to its conduct toward Palestinians.