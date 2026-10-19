Iran’s Top Military Cmdr. Warns US, “Israel”: We’re Counting the Moments Until Your Foolish Decisions

By Staff, Agencies

The chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has issued a stern warning to the United States and the “Israeli” entity, declaring that any renewed aggression against Iran will trigger a response more severe and devastating than previous retaliatory operations.

In a message issued on Sunday, Major General Ali Abdollahi said Tehran was closely watching the actions of Washington and Tel Aviv, warning that any further miscalculation would be met with a powerful response.

Addressing the leaders of the United States and “Israel,” Abdollahi said they had repeatedly tested the determination of Iran’s leadership, people, officials and Armed Forces, emphasizing that the outcome of any renewed confrontation would be different and more costly for the aggressors.

“Testing what has already been tested is a mistake,” he stressed. “We are counting the moments until your foolish decisions.”

The senior Iranian commander argued that despite their repeated threats and declarations, Washington and Tel Aviv had failed to achieve their stated objectives in previous confrontations with the Islamic Republic.

“If you were capable of acting upon the slogans you proclaim, you would have done so by now,” Abdollahi said.

He added that the United States and the “Israeli” entity had entered previous conflicts with the declared aims of overthrowing the Islamic Republic, partitioning Iran, and destroying the country. However, he maintained that Iran remained standing while its adversaries were confronting mounting difficulties.

In a further pointed remark directed at US President Donald Trump, Abdollahi criticized the American leader’s age and physical condition, using the comments to challenge Washington’s posture of military strength.

The Iranian commander also asserted that both American society and residents of the occupied territories were aware of what he described as serious and fundamental weaknesses among Iran’s adversaries.

He reiterated that any new miscalculation would provoke a response significantly more severe than those witnessed in previous confrontations.

“The next roar will be much closer, far more devastating, and impossible to intercept,” Abdollahi declared, underscoring Iran’s stated readiness to respond to further military aggression.

The warning comes amid continued tensions following the US-“Israeli” military campaigns against Iran, including the 12-day war and the subsequent escalation that began with the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

During those confrontations, Washington and “Israel” pursued military objectives that Iranian officials say included regime change and the fragmentation of the country. Tehran maintains that these efforts failed to achieve their intended results and instead prompted forceful retaliation by Iran’s Armed Forces.

Iran responded through successive waves of operations under the banner of True Promise, targeting strategic locations across the occupied territories and US military assets in the region, according to Iranian accounts of the conflict.

Iran’s military leadership has repeatedly emphasized the country’s operational preparedness, intelligence capabilities, and determination to respond decisively to any renewed attack.

Abdollahi’s latest statement reinforces Tehran’s position that further military escalation would carry increasingly serious consequences for its adversaries. The senior commander warned that the Iranian Armed Forces remain prepared to deliver what Iranian officials describe as decisive and regret-inducing blows against any renewed aggression.

The message concludes with a clear warning to Washington and Tel Aviv: Tehran says it remains prepared for another confrontation and that any further miscalculation will be met with a response intended to exceed those of previous conflicts.