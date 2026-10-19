US Embassy in UAE Warns Americans Across Middle East to Stay on High Alert

By Staff, Agencies

The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a security alert urging Americans across the Middle East to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid growing regional tensions, warning of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

In its statement, the embassy pointed to strikes attributed to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement against Saudi Arabia, including reported strikes affecting civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that allegedly resulted in civilian casualties and significant disruption to air travel.

“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” the embassy warned.

The alert comes amid continuing regional tensions and Saudi Arabia’s longstanding military and political confrontation with Yemen. Ansarullah and its supporters have consistently framed their military actions as part of a broader effort to confront perceived aggression and pressure adversaries over their policies toward Yemen and the wider region.

The embassy urged Americans traveling to or from the Middle East to closely monitor airport operations and airline announcements, while making contingency plans in anticipation of possible disruptions.

It also warned that Iran and groups aligned with Tehran could target US interests overseas, including American businesses and institutions or locations associated with US citizens.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” the statement said.

Washington’s warning underscores growing concern over the potential expansion of regional hostilities and their implications for international travel, commercial activity and US interests.

For Yemen, the latest developments unfold against the backdrop of years of Saudi-led military intervention and its devastating consequences for the country. Ansarullah has repeatedly presented its actions as a response to threats against Yemen and as an attempt to exert pressure on regional adversaries.

The security alert also highlights the vulnerability of regional aviation and strategic infrastructure as tensions persist between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with the risk of further escalation extending beyond the immediate area of confrontation.

As the situation develops, the possibility of additional disruptions to air travel and regional security remains a concern for governments, airlines, businesses, and travelers across the Middle East, including in areas connected to the United States and “Israel.”