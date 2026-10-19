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The Electoral Landscape in The ’Israeli’ Entity Can Be Divided into Three Blocs.

The Electoral Landscape in The ’Israeli’ Entity Can Be Divided into Three Blocs.
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 15 hours ago
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By Abir Qanso

On October 27, "Israeli" settlers will cast their votes in a process that will determine who is prime minister and who sits in the 120-seat Knesset.

The Electoral Landscape in The ’Israeli’ Entity Can Be Divided into Three Blocs.

Israel knesset BenjaminNetanyahu

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