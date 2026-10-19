Iran’s Araghchi to Macron: You Can’t Escape Blame for Ramifications of War on Iran amid French Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting US policy toward Iran, saying he cannot shift the blame for France’s massive wave of protests to a war on Iran that he helped bring about.

In a post on X on Monday, Araghchi said Macron had “made his bed” by assuring US President Donald Trump that he welcomed atrocities against Iranians.

“Too late to blame the war his ilk helped cause,” Araghchi added.

Pointing to the cost-of-living protests across France, Araghchi said the French people were demanding “wholesale change,” including freedom of assembly.

The top Iranian diplomat urged Macron to heed the French public’s demands, calling on him to “listen to the future of France.”

The Iranian foreign minister also shared a screenshot of a message Macron had sent Trump, which the US president had published in January, citing the exchange as evidence of Macron’s support for Washington’s policy toward Tehran. In the message, Macron wrote: “We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran.”

France has been gripped by a nationwide student protest movement that began on September 17 at the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry High School in Créteil over deteriorating school conditions and has since expanded into broader demands over education, inequality, and the government’s response.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Sunday that more than 2,000 protesters had been arrested, while over 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were reported injured.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Macron connected ongoing riots in France to increased living costs and fuel prices resulting from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“France did not participate” in the war, the French leader said, adding that the country is now “suffering” its consequences.

In a Sunday post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned the French president that those behind “sinister alliances” will eventually face the consequences of their own actions amid widespread unrest in France.

Baghaei criticized Macron for applying a double standard toward protests, contrasting his January support for “peaceful assembly without fear of punishment” in Iran with his response to ongoing unrest in France.