Ayatollah Khamenei: Strong, Valiant Young Athletes Bring Pride to Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a message congratulating the officials, coaches, and valiant wrestlers of Iran’s Freestyle Wrestling team, as well as the great Iranian nation - especially the young champions of the homeland - on their world championship victory and the pride they have brought to the nation at the World Championships in the United States.

The full text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The championship of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national under-23 Freestyle Wrestling team at the World Championships has filled the hearts of the great and appreciative Iranian nation with joy and pride.

This achievement, accompanied by the winning of nine medals of various colors, much like the recent championship of the U23 Greco-Roman Wrestling team, is the result of the planning, management, and tireless efforts of officials, dedicated coaches, and the country’s strong and valiant young athletes.

I extend my congratulations to these dear individuals, especially our homeland’s young generation of champions and the proud Iranian nation.