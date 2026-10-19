Lavrov to Visit Tehran for 1st Time Since War

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in Tehran on Monday for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, as Moscow steps up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions surrounding Iran.

According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, the two foreign ministers will discuss the latest developments on the international and regional agenda, with the situation surrounding Iran expected to be a central focus of the talks.

Lavrov and Araghchi are also expected to address measures being taken by Moscow to de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran.

The talks will also focus on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and the implementation of agreements reached during recent high-level and top-level contacts between the two countries.

Lavrov’s visit comes as regional and international developments surrounding Iran remain a key issue on the diplomatic agenda, with Moscow continuing to engage Tehran on efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers are expected to review the implementation of existing agreements and discuss further coordination between the two countries.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking at a press conference in Manama, Bahrain, following the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] Strategic Dialogue, Lavrov said the US approach to Iran does not help resolve the situation, referring to US President Donald Trump’s public remarks that Washington had targeted Iran’s leadership on several occasions, criticizing Washington’s targeting of Iranian leadership as inconsistent with diplomacy based on mutual respect and international law.

“That is probably not the kind of approach that can help a distant region seek the very agreements my friend [Bahraini foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani] just mentioned - agreements based on mutual respect and international law,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister’s remarks came amid wider regional tensions and discussions on diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation across West Asia.

Lavrov also said Russia and the Gulf states support a political and diplomatic solution to the situation in Yemen, pointing to the 2023 roadmap developed with Saudi Arabia’s active involvement.

“My colleague has already mentioned the situation in the Republic of Yemen. Both we and our partners in the Cooperation Council advocate for finding a political and diplomatic solution to this crisis. We believe there are solid grounds for doing so, including the 2023 roadmap,” he said.

Lavrov further called for a broader regional security framework that includes all Gulf states, Iran, neighboring countries, such as Iraq and Jordan, and external actors.

Moscow also supports peace efforts by Arab countries aimed at preventing a return to full-scale war in West Asia, Lavrov said during the meeting.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. The previous foreign ministers’ meeting in this format took place in Sochi in September 2025.