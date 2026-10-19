“Israeli” Aggression Continues: Artillery Shelling, Ground Incursion and Explosions Reported Across South Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” entity’s aggression against Lebanon continues, with multiple attacks and military movements across southern areas from midnight until the latest available updates.

The incidents include artillery shelling targeting several locations, machine-gun fire in multiple towns, illumination bombs over the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, a ground incursion toward residential neighborhoods in the village of Kfarchouba and an explosion on the outskirts of the village of Arnoun in southern Lebanon.

Artillery shelling attributed to the “Israeli” forces was reported in Wadi Saluki, Al-Mansouri, the area between Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, the outskirts of Baraachit and Haddatha in southern Lebanon.

Alongside the artillery fire, machine-gun bursts were reported in Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Baraachit and Khiyam, while illumination bombs were also reported over Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces advanced toward the southern village of Kfarchouba, in the Hasbaya District of the Nabatieh Governorate, reaching the vicinity of residential neighborhoods.

In a separate incident, an explosion attributed to the “Israeli” military was reported in the Zaffata area on the outskirts of Arnoun, adding to the series of incidents recorded across southern Lebanon since midnight.

These incidents add to the continuing military pressure on southern Lebanon, where villages remain exposed to repeated security threats and the risk of further escalation.

Furthermore, these developments come amid growing concerns over the “Israeli” entity’s continued military actions following the US-brokered framework agreement signed on June 26, 2026 between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity in Washington.

The agreement was intended to halt hostilities and establish arrangements to improve security along the Lebanese-“Israeli”-occupied Palestinian border. Its terms included a commitment by “Israel” to refrain from offensive military operations against Lebanese targets.

The latest reported incidents raise further questions about compliance with these commitments and the effectiveness of efforts to prevent renewed escalation.

It followed the devastating escalation of hostilities on March 2, 2026, when the “Israeli” entity launched widespread attacks across Lebanon, resulting in casualties, extensive damage to buildings and residential areas and mass displacement.

Despite diplomatic efforts to establish a framework for de-escalation, the continued reports of shelling, gunfire and military movements on Lebanese territory undermine the prospects for lasting calm and place additional pressure on villages in the south.

Repeated incidents also raise concerns over respect for Lebanese sovereignty and the protection of civilians, while highlighting the challenges facing efforts to ensure that the ceasefire arrangements are implemented in practice.