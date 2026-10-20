Italy Riots: Troops Deployed to Defend Milan from Looting

By Staff, Agencies

The Italian government is sending 500 soldiers to Milan to protect the city from looting and violence after two days of riots left shops ransacked, police officers injured, and hundreds of people detained.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced the deployment on Monday as luxury boutiques in Italy’s financial capital shut their doors and removed merchandise from display windows, fearing another wave of unrest.

“From words to action: 500 more troops to defend Milan,” Salvini, who leads the right-wing League party, wrote on social media.

The announcement followed an emergency security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government is preparing tougher measures against violent protesters and youth gangs.

The unrest erupted over the weekend during demonstrations against soaring living costs and deteriorating public services. Initially peaceful rallies descended into clashes as hundreds of hooded youths attacked police, set barricades on fire, and looted stores around Milan’s central Piazza del Duomo.

Riot police deployed tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators who hurled bottles and other projectiles. Among the businesses targeted were Decathlon, Arc’teryx, and Vodafone, while other retailers boarded up their shattered storefronts.

Police detained 271 people on Sunday alone, with 32 formally arrested, including 23 minors and 13 foreign nationals. Another 28 were referred to the judicial authorities. Fourteen police officers were injured, according to ANSA news agency.

Local prosecutors described the violence as unusually destructive, with damage exceeding €1 million from smashed windows, vandalized premises, and stolen merchandise, excluding lost sales.

Luxury retailers including Chanel, Hermes, and Pomellato closed their doors on Monday. Other high-end stores cleared their display windows amid fears of renewed attacks.

Salvini accused the rioters of deliberately seeking confrontation with police, arguing that the violence cannot be excused by economic hardship.

“This is not social distress,” he said, calling for tougher legislation to allow preventive detention of minors and arrests based on video evidence of looting.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also promised a firm response. Reports suggest that the government could fast-track measures against violent youth gangs.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala condemned the destruction as “unacceptable and unjustifiable,” warning that the tensions are far from over.

The unrest comes amid a broader wave of violent protests across Europe, particularly in neighboring France, where demonstrations over rising prices, deteriorating services, and government spending cuts have spiraled into widespread rioting.