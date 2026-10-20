Iran Seeks Emergency UNSC Meeting over Trump’s Bomb Threats, “Israeli” Military Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to condemn threats by the United States and the “Israeli” regime against Iranian territory and critical infrastructure.

Gholamhossein Darzi made the appeal in a letter dated Monday and addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the president of the Security Council.

The letter referred to recent US media reports claiming that the White House and the US Department of War had prepared new military options against Iran, including the possible deployment of the GBU-43/B, known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast [MOAB], or the so-called “Mother of All Bombs.”

Darzi also pointed to US President Donald Trump’s remarks during a televised interview, in which he discussed the weapon and threatened further attacks against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian diplomat further cited statements by “Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz, who said the entity was prepared to launch another attack against Iran and would target “all energy targets” in the event of renewed hostilities.

Darzi also highlighted Katz’s threat to return Iran to the “Stone Age,” as well as his claim that the United States and the “Israeli” entity had dropped a combined total of 35,000 bombs on Iran, while their military campaign remained unfinished.

The letter also condemned “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for openly expressing an intention to launch another unprovoked war against Iran. Darzi argued that the silence and explicit support of certain Security Council members had emboldened the “Israeli” leadership.

Calling for immediate action, the Iranian diplomat denounced the “brazen existential threats” from Trump and renewed threats of “Israeli” military aggression.

“These unabated threats, in the context of the US-‘Israeli’ wars of aggression launched on 13 June 2025 and 28 February 2026 against Iran, and the deliberate attacks against Iranian civilians and critical infrastructure, pose a grave risk of further violation of international law with catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences, and serious threats to regional and international peace and security,” Darzi wrote.

He warned that threats to destroy Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure could result in severe humanitarian and environmental consequences, with damage potentially lasting for years.

Darzi also accused Washington and Tel Aviv of disregarding their obligations under the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international humanitarian law.

In his letter, he formally requested an emergency Security Council meeting, unequivocal condemnation of threats targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure and accountability and full reparation for damage caused by what he described as internationally wrongful acts committed by Washington and Tel Aviv.

“The Security Council cannot remain silent in the face of explicit threats of renewed aggression and the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure,” he stated.

The letter reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, warning that the United States and the “Israeli” entity would bear responsibility for the consequences of any further aggression, including the risk of “unpredictable and uncontrollable escalation.”