Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi-Backed Military Camp in Shabwa

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni armed forces have launched a missile attack on a military camp housing Saudi-backed forces in the eastern province of Shabwa, martyring at least 53 and wounding 200 others.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the Yemeni armed forces targeted Al-Alam camp run by Saudi officers.

The Shabwa governorate, affiliated with the Saudi-backed regime in Aden, said the strike hit the facility while new internal security recruits were undergoing training.

The deputy governor of Shabwa affiliated with the regime said that the camp housed newly recruited personnel undergoing training.

In another statement, Saree said that the Yemeni army targeted six positions of Saudi-backed forces in the areas of Al-Suqya and Ras Al-Ara in Yemen’s Lahij Province, using six ballistic missiles.

He stressed that the attacks precisely hit their targets and left dozens of Saudi-backed personnel killed or injured, and destroyed their vehicles.

Sirens sounded in different provinces across Saudi Arabia on Monday, amid reports of Yemeni retaliatory attacks.

Also on Monday, the army’s media released footage showing the Yemeni armed forces thwarting attempts by Saudi-backed forces to infiltrate into military positions in the east of Jawf Province.

The footage showed Yemeni forces using machine guns, artillery and RPG rounds as well as Kornet guided missiles during the clashes, which left a number of Saudi-backed forces killed and injured.

According to the video, Yemeni forces targeted their gatherings and destroyed their vehicles. They also seized a large quantity of weapons and military vehicles belonging to the Saudi-backed forces during the operation.

The footage also showed the Yemeni forces’ ethical and humane restraint toward the survivors, letting them flee even though they could have killed them.

The latest escalation in Yemen began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sanaa’s international airport in July. The Yemeni armed forces responded by enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy and declaring an embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

In recent weeks, the Yemeni military has announced several successful naval operations targeting ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, enforcing the blockade and impacting Riyadh's energy exports.

Yemeni forces have also launched retaliatory attacks on targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and made a rapid advance across Yemen’s coastal plain over the past month, tightening their grip on the strategic Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.