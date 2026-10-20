Ethiopia Warns Eritrea of Severe Consequences over Tigray Rebels

By Staff, Agencies

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has warned Eritrea that it will face “severe consequences” if it continues to support rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region, amid fears of a regional war.

Rebels in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region launched an offensive against the federal government last month before retreating and losing control of the region. The fighting raised fears of a wider regional war, as the rebels had received support from neighboring Eritrea, which deployed thousands of troops inside Ethiopian territory. They were also forced to retreat after coming under intense drone strikes.

Abiy Ahmed had largely refrained from commenting on the weeks-long fighting in the north. However, in a speech delivered in Tigrinya on Monday, he warned Eritrea against further interference.

“Turning yourselves into a base for Ethiopia's enemies instead of partners in development will bring no benefits. I believe ignoring our calls will have very severe consequences,” he said.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front [TPLF] rebels withdrew from towns across the northern region, which they had controlled for decades, as a new federal government-appointed administration was inaugurated on Friday.

Newly appointed Mekelle Mayor Shishay Amare told Agence France-Presse on Monday that elections would be held within six months.

“Our role is to create the right conditions for elections by ensuring peace and stability throughout Tigray,” he said.

The TPLF previously governed all of Ethiopia before Abiy Ahmed, who hails from the central Oromia region, came to power in 2018.

Tigray, which had remained under rebel control, did not participate in the nationwide parliamentary elections held in June. The vote saw Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party retain power in a landslide victory over a significantly weakened opposition.

“The TPLF did not exist 50 years ago, and its existence is now nearing its end,” Abiy said.

“We will implement development projects throughout Tigray. Until a regular administration is established through elections, our people must preserve their unity and institutions,” he added.

Eritrea is now concerned that landlocked Ethiopia could invade the country to secure access to the Red Sea.

Addressing the issue in his speech, Abiy said, “When Eritrea was part of Ethiopia, its cities were vibrant and beautiful. Today, Eritrean cities look like ghost towns.”

“Good-neighborly relations and partnership are the only way forward,” he added.

The warning to Eritrea comes as Ethiopia renews its military advance across northern Tigray toward the Eritrean border, raising concerns that the latest fighting could escalate into a wider regional confrontation.