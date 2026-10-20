US Envoy Witkoff to Meet Zelensky in Norway for Ukraine Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Norway for talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to coordinate a proposal that could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Russia, local media reported Monday.

The discussions, scheduled to take place in Oslo, are expected to involve Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, representatives of the E4 group comprising Britain, France, Germany and Poland, as well as officials from the European Union and NATO, according to reports citing a US official.

The official said the objective is to coordinate a comprehensive proposal that could serve as a basis for restarting negotiations with Moscow.

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, also held talks with Zelensky on Sunday to review progress and discuss the next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Kushner is expected to join the Oslo discussions virtually after contracting the flu. According to the US official cited in the reports, he is avoiding in-person meetings to prevent spreading the illness.

Following the meetings in Norway, Witkoff also plans to travel to Russia, where he hopes to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and present proposals developed through consultations with Ukraine and its European partners.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow highly values Washington’s mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov added that reaching a final settlement would require the participation of someone from Kiev who is prepared to assume responsibility for the outcome.

Meanwhile, Trump suggested that Ukraine might need a different representative to conduct negotiations on its behalf, questioning whether Zelensky should continue leading the diplomatic effort.

“I think it’s time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine because what’s happened? A tremendous number of people are dead. They’re losing their male population,” Trump told reporters.

“Maybe it’s time for Zelensky to get somebody else to negotiate,” he added.

The planned meetings come amid continued diplomatic efforts by Washington and its European partners to develop a framework for renewed negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.