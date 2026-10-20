“Israeli” Forces Intensify Attacks on Six Areas Across Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces launched a series of attacks across southern Lebanon early Tuesday, with artillery shelling targeting Wadi Saluki.

The attacks involved airstrikes by “Israeli” warplanes, a drone strike, artillery bombardment and two powerful explosions across several towns and areas in the south.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA], the attacks targeted six areas: Wadi al-Hujair, Mayfadoun, Haddatha, Al-Qantara, Talloussah and Al-Mansouri, spanning the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Tyre.

The NNA reported that “Israeli” warplanes carried out an airstrike on Wadi Al-Hujeir.

In the Nabatieh district, an “Israeli” quadcopter drone fired a missile at the roof of a building previously targeted in the Al-Rajm neighborhood of Mayfadoun. The outskirts of the village also came under intermittent “Israeli” artillery fire.

In the Bint Jbeil district, “Israeli” occupation artillery shelled Haddatha.

Meanwhile, in the Marjayoun district, “Israeli” warplanes launched two successive airstrikes on the outskirts of Talloussah. “Israeli” occupation forces also carried out two powerful explosions in Qantara, although details about the sites targeted were not immediately available.

In the Tyre district, “Israeli” artillery shelled Al-Mansouri and its surrounding valley.

The escalation comes amid continuing uncertainty over the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

In August 2025, the UN Security Council voted to end UNIFIL’s mandate on December 31, 2026, with a phased withdrawal to follow. The decision came under US pressure.

France and Italy announced in June that they intended to establish a multinational force to succeed the UN mission, while Germany has since indicated that it would join the initiative.

Lebanon has opposed ending the mandate. In September, Beirut submitted a formal letter to the Security Council requesting an extension, with French backing, according to the Financial Times. In August, 86 Lebanese lawmakers also signed an appeal calling for the mission to continue. “Israel” has rejected an extension.

On September 29, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri renewed the call for extending UNIFIL’s mandate during a meeting with a US congressional delegation. He warned that there was still time to avoid what he described as “the sin of not renewing” the mission, while arguing that “Israeli” non-compliance with agreements remained the main obstacle to ending the war against Lebanon.

The latest bombardments and demolitions underscore the continuing insecurity in southern Lebanon, where communities remain exposed to artillery fire, drone attacks, airstrikes and the destruction of property despite the existing ceasefire agreement.