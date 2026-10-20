New Zealand Parliament Speaker Warns of Sharp Surge in Threats Against Lawmakers

By Staff, Agencies

Threats targeting New Zealand lawmakers have increased “astronomically” in recent years, prompting stronger security measures and closer cooperation with police, Parliament Speaker Gerry Brownlee warned Tuesday.

According to Radio New Zealand, Parliament’s Security Information, Risk and Advisory Service handled 216 requests for assistance between September 28 and October 18, including 81 operational deployments.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the unit provides support to lawmakers attending public events, traveling and dealing with protests or threatening behavior.

He added that security arrangements have been expanded ahead of the upcoming election amid growing concerns over the safety of elected representatives.

Brownlee said threats against lawmakers had risen sharply over the past three years, leading to what he described as the “strongest protocol we've ever had with the New Zealand Police.”

He attributed the growing hostility to economic pressures, public frustration and global instability, warning that social media platforms were amplifying abusive behavior.

The warning came following an attack on Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, who was critically injured and lost a leg after being struck by a vehicle in the state of Victoria. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident.

Brownlee cautioned that persistent threats and intimidation could drive elected representatives away from the communities they serve, weakening public engagement and democratic institutions.

“Democracy is a relatively fragile thing,” he said.

New Zealand authorities have declined to disclose details of specific threats, citing security concerns.