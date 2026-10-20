FBI Subpoenas Two US Pro-Palestine Activists Over Protest at “Israeli” Arms Factory

By Staff, Agencies

Two American pro-Palestinian activists have been subpoenaed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] to testify before a grand jury, despite having already served jail sentences over their protest against an “Israeli” weapons manufacturer, according to The Grayzone.

The subpoenas, dated October 5, require Bridget Shergalis and Sophie Ross to appear before a grand jury in New Hampshire on October 21. However, the two women reportedly did not receive the documents until October 16, leaving them only five days before their scheduled testimony.

“This comes two years after the conclusion of a state case against us and two co-defendants for taking action against an Elbit weapons factory in Merrimack, [New Hampshire]. Though we’ve yet to receive any information on the subject of this grand jury, we know it must be targeting at least one person, with the goal to charge and ultimately imprison them,” the activists told The Grayzone.

Shergalis, Ross and fellow activist Calla Walsh previously faced potential prison sentences of up to 37 years each over their participation in a November 20, 2023, protest at the facility. The action involved defacing the building’s exterior and using bicycle locks to temporarily block access to its main entrance.

Shergalis and Ross later pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to 60 days in jail. They acknowledged that their actions were intended to prevent the factory from manufacturing weapons that they believed would be used to facilitate “Israel’s” genocidal wars in West Asia.

Elbit Systems, a weapons manufacturer based in occupied Palestine, is a major supplier of weaponry to the “Israeli” forces. The company has faced repeated protests over its role in the genocidal war against Palestinians.

Grand Jury Investigation and Fergie Chambers

The precise focus of the grand jury investigation remains unclear. However, reports suggest that investigators may be seeking testimony against Fergie Chambers, a wealthy American activist who has financed projects in West Asia, including bakeries and healthcare facilities in Gaza.

Chambers is currently being held in Spain pending proceedings related to a US extradition request. American authorities accuse him of terrorism and involvement in the anti-Elbit protest in Merrimack.

The full details of the allegations against Chambers have not been publicly disclosed. His legal team, however, has described the case as “politically motivated.”

Shergalis and Ross have condemned the subpoenas, characterizing them as a legal fishing expedition. They said the lack of information about the investigation made it impossible for them to adequately prepare for their testimony.

The subpoenas come as the Trump administration intensifies its prosecution of pro-Palestinian activists and organizations it associates with what it calls “transnational far-left political terrorism.”

The designation encompasses a range of movements, including environmental activists, anti-fascist groups, Cuban solidarity networks and pro-Palestinian campaigners.