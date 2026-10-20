IRGC Says Two Oil Tankers Hit Mines Near Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers caught fire and were halted after mines planted along an unauthorized passage south of the Strait of Hormuz exploded.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said its naval forces had reported the incidents, warning that vessels using the mined route illegally risked having their assets set ablaze.

“The IRGC Navy once again warns that passage through the mined route is illegal and will result in violators’ assets being set ablaze,” the statement said. It added that if the US continued its provocations, oil companies would face a heavier price.

The IRGC also said its air defense forces had detected and struck a US military MQ-9 drone overnight while it was monitoring airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the aircraft had been destroyed.

According to the statement, the IRGC’s naval and aerospace forces continued to monitor regional developments and maintain control over the strategic waterway.

It also praised the Iranian public for continuing to attend gatherings for more than 230 consecutive nights, describing their presence and resilience as a major victory that had inspired oppressed nations worldwide.

Since the beginning of what Tehran describes as the unprovoked US “Israeli” war of aggression against Iran, Iranian naval forces have asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, saying their actions are intended to safeguard regional security and regulate maritime transit.

Iranian officials have repeatedly maintained that vessels must use routes designated and authorized by the IRGC Navy to pass safely through the strait. They have also warned ships against entering unauthorized corridors or attempting to evade detection by switching off their tracking systems.

The IRGC Navy has urged commercial operators and shipping companies not to rely on what it calls misleading assurances from external actors, warning that violations of its stated rules could endanger crews and vessels amid heightened regional tensions.