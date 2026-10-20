Hegseth Visits “Israel” for Talks With Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to “Israel” for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just days before the country’s October 27 parliamentary elections, Axios reported.

The visit comes as Washington and “Israel” reportedly discuss the possibility of resuming major military operations against Iran, while indirect negotiations continue over the war launched in February.

The conflict has spread across the region, disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and driven up global energy prices.

According to Axios, Hegseth met Netanyahu on Monday at Ovda Air Base in southern “Israel”, where US fighter jets and refueling aircraft are stationed.

The Pentagon chief also met American troops deployed at the facility, the outlet reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the visit.

The discussions took place behind closed doors, and neither side publicly disclosed their content. The Pentagon declined to comment, while Hegseth acknowledged visiting US troops operating under Central Command.

The trip followed US President Donald Trump’s public endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 elections, the first parliamentary vote since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent devastating “Israeli” military campaign in Gaza.

On Sunday, Trump described Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and offered him his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Writing on Truth Social, the US president declared, “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”, praising the “Israeli” leader’s role in the US “Israeli” war against Iran.

Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister across several terms spanning more than 18 years, faces a difficult contest to retain power.

His political opponents blame him for the security failures surrounding the October 7 attacks and accuse him of prolonging the war in Gaza to preserve his political position. Polls suggest his right-wing coalition could lose its parliamentary majority.

Hegseth’s visit also comes amid reports that Washington and “Israel” are considering another major military campaign against Iran.

Trump has raised the possibility of renewed strikes following the US midterm elections in November, adding to uncertainty over the future of the conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts.